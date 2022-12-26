Before the last Nagaland Assembly elections in 2018, the BJP and its allies had campaigned with the slogan “election for solution” even as several groups had called for boycotting the polls saying “no solution, no election”.

Nagaland along with Meghalaya and Tripura would go to another assembly polls after five years in February, but there is no remote chance of any breakthrough in the decades-old Naga peace talks before the electoral battle.

The Nagaland government, different political parties, NGOs as well as civil society groups have been demanding for an early solution to the decades old Naga political issue, dominant Naga group NSCN-IM remained firm that without accepting the demand for a separate Naga flag and constitution, the vexed issue would not be resolved.

The NSCN-IM’s demand was earlier rejected on a number of occasions by former government interlocutor and then Nagaland Governor, R.N. Ravi.

Amidst a series of agitations and demands throughout the year (2022) for the early solutions of the Naga political issue, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio recently said that the state remained backward in all areas of development as compared to other states, and this was due to the unresolved Naga political issue.

“Even if the Central government and the NNPGs (Naga National Political Groups) sign a final peace accord or settlement, there will be no real peace if the Nagas cannot act as one people,” the Chief Minister had said.

A top government source said: “Naga leaders have recently returned to Kohima from New Delhi without any breakthrough and the talks are likely to resume only after this festive season (Christmas).”

Apart from the Naga political issue, the northeastern state witnessed a series of agitations, shut down, protest rallies, sit-in demonstrations, boycott in 2022 after the security forces’ in a botched operation killed 14 civilians on December 4 and 5 in 2021 at Oting in Mon district.

Several organisations led by the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) held black flag protests on the first anniversary of the Oting massacre on December 4 and 5 (2021) in 6 districts of Nagaland.

The organisations including Oting Village Council (OVC), Oting Citizens’ Forum (OCF) and Oting Students’ Union (OSU) besides the ENPO hoisted the black flags in many places, including homes and important installations.

Rejecting the state government’s appeal, the ENPO boycotted the 10-day-long 23rd edition of Hornbill Festival which began at the Naga Heritage Village Kisama on December 1.

The black flags protests were held in Mon, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak, Shamator and Tuensang in eastern Nagaland.

Naga bodies’ including the most influential ENPO demand for a separate state ‘Frontier Nagaland’ and related agitations and events also dominated 2022.

A three-member central team, constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), headed by adviser (North East) A.K. Mishra visited Nagaland in mid December and held a series of meetings with various Naga bodies including ENPO leaders, Eastern Nagaland Women Organisation, Eastern Nagaland Students’ Federation and ‘Gaon Bura Union’ representatives.

The central team as part of their study on the demand for a separate state ‘Frontier Nagaland’ would also be meeting leaders of other religious communities (Hindu and Muslim) under ENPO region besides Deputy Commissioners and Superintendent of Police.

A delegation of ENPO recently met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and Shah told them that he is likely to visit Eastern Nagaland by January.

The ENPO leaders stated that Shah highlighted a clear road-map for amicable, legislative and sustainable solution of their demand which also include consultation with the people of eastern Nagaland and state government.

The ENPO also called to boycott Nagaland assembly polls over statehood demand.

In support of their demand for creation of ‘Frontier Nagaland’, seven tribes of the eastern Nagaland rejecting the state government’s appeal boycotted the 10-day long famous ‘Hornbill Festival’, which concluded on December 10.

Seven tribes of Nagaland including Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Tikhir, Sangtam and Yimkhiung are spread across six districts.

On the separate state demand, the Nagaland cabinet has recently resolved that whenever Nagaland Legislative Assembly session is convened, legislators and members of Eastern Nagaland Legislators’ Union (ENLU), if and when they desire to discuss, may move accordingly and the issue would be deliberated threadbare.

The Nagaland government held a series of meetings with the Chief Minister, minister and official levels to resolve the inter-state border disputes along the 512 km border with Assam.

However, the efforts would continue in the New Year for a lasting solution to the decades old problems.

Notwithstanding various agitations and resentment over the unresolved Naga political issue, the 10-day long (December 1 to 10) famous 23rd edition of Hornbill festival was held at Kisama, showcasing traditional diverse culture and vibrant life.

Over 1 lakh tourists, including 850 foreigners, witnessed the Hornbill festival at the picturesque Kisama village.

As India assumed the G20 Presidency, co-branding activities were carried out such as displaying the G20 Logo at Kisama, 12 km from the capital city Kohima.

The festival is a cultural extravaganza to revive, protect and preserve the richness and uniqueness of the Naga heritage.

