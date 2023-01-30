INDIA

Naga issue will be resolved, says Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Monday said that talks on Naga political issues are going on with the Central government and the issue would definitely be resolved.

Singh, along with his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, accompanied Tripura Chief Minister and BJP candidate Manik Saha as the latter submitted his nomination papers seeking re-election from the Bordowali Assembly constituency in Agartala on Monday, the last day of filling candidature.

The Manipur Chief Minister said that due to the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, insurgency problems have been resolved in the northeast to a great extent.

“As the peace was restored, the development and the welfare activities speeded up in the entire northeast making a sea change of the region. Modi ji always has been trying to integrate the region with the rest of the country. Already he is successful in his mission,” he told the media.

“If BJP and Modi ji are in power, peace and development would continue in the northeast region.”

Singh, a Congress turned BJP leader, urged the people to vote for BJP and Saha for the second time to continue the development in Tripura.

The BJP government led by Singh returned to power in Manipur in the 2022 assembly polls for the second time in a row. Singh, before leaving Agartala for Imphal, also met the Manipuri community in Tripura.

