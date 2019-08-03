Naga legislators for early end of insurgency

Kohima, Aug 7 (IANS) The Joint Legislators’ Forum (JLF) in Nagaland, here on Wednesday, urged rebel groups to come together to resolve the Naga insurgency.

The JLF after a meeting, chaired by Nagaland Speaker Vikho-o-Yhoshu, said all stakeholders, including the central government, must come together, sit across the table and rise above the differences to resolve the vexed issue.

Stating that negotiations have been on for the last 22 years, the JLF said it would continue to play the facilitator to the peace process and meet all stakeholders to create better understanding for an early solution.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Leader of Opposition T.R. Zeliang Nagaland Lok Sabha member Tokheho Yepthomi and Rajya Sabha member K.G. Kenye.

Welcoming R.N. Ravi’s appointment as Nagaland Governor, the forum hoped he would help strengthen and expedite the political negotiations to an early solution to the protracted Naga issue.

Ravi, the government’s interlocutor for the ongoing peace talks with various Naga insurgent groups, including the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagalim Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM), was sworn in as the governor on August 1.

The Centre and the NSCN-IM signed a Framework Agreement on August 3, 2015, but no details were released.

Rebels have been in talks with the government since 1997 after the signing of a ceasefire agreement.

Nagaland became India’s 16th state on December 1, 1963. The mountainous state, spread over 16,579 sq km, is home to 16 major tribes, each with distinct customs, language and dress.

The state was accorded special provisions under Article 371 (A) of the Constitution.

