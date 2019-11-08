Naga militant son, bride flaunt assault rifle, case filed

Dimapur, Nov 12 (IANS) Nagaland police has registered a suo-moto case against the newlywed son of a top militant leader of National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Unification (NSCN-U) and his wife for brandishing sophisticated assault rifles at their wedding reception in this commercial town of this State.

The photographs and a video of the son of Kilo Kilonser of the NSCN-U Bohoto Kiba and the bride brandishing assault rifles – M16 and AK 56 – at their wedding reception went viral on WhatsApp groups besides social and digital media.

The couple got married on November 9 at 5th Mile in Dimapur.

“We have registered a suo-moto case into the incident. Investigation is on,” Commissioner of Police (Dimapur), Rothihu Tetseo told IANS.

Tetseo said no one has been arrested.

Senior police officials said that the bride and groom should be arrested for displaying illegal arms which is prohibited under Arms Act 1959.

The guests, who attended the wedding feast were stunned when they saw the newly-wed couple displaying the shiny rifles.

Kiba is a powerful Naga rebel leader, who had courted controversy by threatening journalists in Nagaland in 2012. The top militant leader had threatened to shoot members of the press.

The NSCN-U was formed by breakaway leaders of the Socialist Council of Nagalim – Isak-Muivah and the Myanmar-based Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang.

The NSCN-U faction is also one of the seven Naga groups holding peace talks with the government.

–IANS

