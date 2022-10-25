The National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah) would soon resume the peace talk with the government representative for Naga talks, A.K. Mishra in Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.

An official in Kohima said that NSCN-IM General Secretary Thuingaleng Muivah, who is now in Nagaland, would join other senior leaders in Delhi to restart the talks with Mishra, a former Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau.

Since September last year, Mishra visited Nagaland three times and held a series of meetings with the NSCN-IM leaders, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and various other leaders and stakeholders.

Mishra, during his visit to Nagaland in September last year, also discussed the Naga issue with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the Convener of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

Local media, quoting the official sources, reported that the Centre was expected to present a ‘common draft’ in the next round of discussions.

The Naga political groups are expected to study and deliberate on the draft before giving their nod for a common agreement.

An inclusive common draft is reportedly being worked out to club both ‘status paper’ of the Agreed Position and the ‘competency clauses’ of Framework Agreement before inking of the final agreement, the media report said.

After over 80 rounds of talks between the Centre and the Naga groups, dominated by the NSCN-IM, there is still a stalemate over the contentious issues of separate Naga flag and constitution.

The NSCN-IM has been demanding a separate flag and constitution, which the former government interlocutor and then Nagaland Governor R.N. Ravi had rejected on a number of occasions.

Highly-placed sources said that the Central government was willing to allow the proposed Naga flag in socio-cultural activities, but the NSCN-IM rejected the proposal.

The Naga groups as part of their pressure tactics hoisted the ‘Naga national flag’ and held several events in Nagaland and in many villages in the Naga-dominated areas of neighbouring Manipur to celebrate ‘Naga Independence Day’ on August 14, a day before Independence Day.

On the occasion of the ‘Naga Independence Day’, NSCN-IM General Secretary had said: “All Nagas unite with one decision, one faith, and one politics on the principle of Nagalim for Christ.”

He had said the Nagas have endured 25 years of gruelling ceasefire, living up to “our commitment for a peaceful solution to the Naga political issue”.

