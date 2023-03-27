Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday said that the state government would continue to keep the Naga political issue at the top of its agenda.

The Chief Minister, who also holds the Finance portfolio, presented the first budget in the newly constituted Assembly for the year 2023-2024.

He said the recognition of the unique history, culture and identity and Naga issue as political and the signing of the Framework Agreement and the Agreed Position, the joint statement made on October 18, 2022 in Kolkata, and the signing of the ‘Nagas are moving ahead’ at the meeting at Chumoukedima in Kohima on January 14 this year are just some of the landmarks which the on-going dialogue has been successful in achieving.

Rio said the state government aims to take Nagaland towards ‘A State of Excellence,’ and that the citizens must strive to excel in their chosen fields and careers and in doing so, push ‘Brand Nagaland’ and popularise ‘Naga soft power’.

Regarding the demand of the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation for a separate state, he said the state government has already recommended to the Centre for the formation of an autonomous region for the people belonging to the eastern region of the state.

The Chief Minister placed on record that while the developmental deficits and economic challenges of the eastern region of Nagaland need to be addressed with serious intent, the state government would stand for unity of the Naga people at all cost.Rio said that some new schemes and plans would be implemented in the 2023-2024 fiscal.

This includes capacity building to promote indigenous products and entrepreneurs, scholarships and awards in the field of sports and games, capacity building and training for meat and dairy production.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the Chief Ministers’ Micro-Finance Scheme which endeavours to provide affordable credit to entrepreneurs engaged in the agriculture and allied sectors and micro-enterprises.

The Chief Minister announced the annual development outlay for the year 2023-24 fixed at Rs 82,000 lakh, reflecting an increase of Rs 4,500 lakh or 5.49 per cent over the current financial year.

Of this, an amount of Rs 25,000 lakh has been earmarked for state matching shares for Central sector schemes programmes to ensure release of funds by the Central Government.

The Agri and Allied Sector has been provided with a total outlay of Rs 5,426 lakh.

Rio mentioned that over the 5-year period from the year 2020-21 up to 2025-26, the revenue deficit grant would be reduced by an amount of Rs 910 crore.

He also lamented the huge loss faced by the power sector.

“By the end of the current financial year 2022-23, the amount spent on power purchase is estimated to reach Rs 580.89 crore while revenues may barely touch Rs 280 crore,” an official said.

The last four years have witnessed a total loss of Rs 1,079.74 crore in the power sector.

