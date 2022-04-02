ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Naga Shaurya to star in director Pawan Basamsetti’s comedy film next

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Naga Shaurya is to play the lead in debutant director Pawan Basamsetti’s comedy entertainer, tentatively titled ‘Production No 6’.

The film, which is to be produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas (SLV Cinemas), will be a commercial fun-filled entertainer.

Sources say that Pawan has a novel story that is ideal for Naga Shaurya who’s very much impressed with the subject and is keen to start work on this project.

Naga Shaurya will play a hilarious role in the movie which has been announced on the propitious occasion of Telugu New Year – Ugadi.

A team of talented craftsmen will work on this yet-to-be-titled movie. Sources say the film will start rolling soon and that other cast and crew members will be announced shortly.

20220402-120004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Taapsee Pannu: I thoroughly detest dubbing

    Nishant Bhatt, Moose Jattana saved by housemates on ‘Bigg Boss OTT’

    Tollywood awaits new govt order in Andhra Pradesh on ticket prices

    Director K. Raghavendra Rao appeals to AP CM to reconsider Bill...