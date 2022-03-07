ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Naga Shaurya’s ‘Krishna Vrinda Vihari’ locks April 22 release

By NewsWire
Actor Naga Shaurya’s upcoming movie titled ‘Krishna Vrinda Vihari’ has secured a release date for April 22.

The makers shared the release date along with an interesting poster.

Naga Shaurya and heroine Shirley Setia can be seen in the poster. Both Shaurya and Shirley Setia appear in bridal outfits, While Naga Shaurya is dressed in white with a black bow tie, he is seen wearing a tilak.

The heroine is all dolled up in red, bridal attire, while they drive off on a colourfully painted scooter. The background appears flamboyant, giving a festive appeal.

Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Satya, and others are playing key roles in this movie. Produced by Usha Mulpuri under Ira Creations, the movie has the music of Mahati Swara Sagar and the cinematography by Sai Sriram.

Helmed by Anish R Krishna, ‘Krishna Vrinda Vihari’ will be released in theaters on April 22.

