India’s Sumit Nagal faces Chilean second seed Cristian Garin in the round of 16 of the ATP Buenos Aires after beating world no. 100 Joao Sousa of Portugal in straight sets in the first round in Argentina. This is Nagal’s first win in the main draw of an ATP Tour event.

Nagal was the man in form as he beat Sousa 6-2, 6-0 in the first round of the ATP 250 clay court event.

Sousa managed to break Nagal during his second service game in the first set and lead 2-1 in the initial moments of the first set. However, this didn’t deter Nagal and the Indian star came back strongly in the following game to break Sousa’s serve and level the set at 2-2.

Nagal then went on to win 10 consecutive games to close the match.

Meanwhile, eighth-seeded American Francis Tiafoe beat Argentine Facundo Bagnis 6-1, 6-3 to seal his first tour-level win since the 2019 Madrid Open, where he made it to the third round. The world No. 62 will next play Spaniard Jaume Munar, who ousted wild card Facundo Diaz Acosta 7-6(5), 6-3.

