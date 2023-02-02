INDIA

Nagaland Assembly polls: BJP to contest 20 of 60 seats jointly with NDPP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced to contest the February 27 Nagaland Assembly elections in alliance with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and announced a list of 20 candidates as per the seat-sharing agreement.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, BJP leader Nalin Kohli said, “We will contest 20 out of the 60 seats in Nagaland. The rest of the seats have been given to our alliance partner NDPP. We will contest on all 60 seats in Meghalaya. Our tagline is ‘M Power Meghalaya’ means Modi-powered Meghalaya and a double-engine government will be formed.

According to the list, BJP state president Temjen Imna Along will contest from Alongtaki.

On Wednesday, the BJP Central Election committee held a meeting on Nagaland candidates and released the list this morning.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Election Commission of India (EC) issued Gazette Notification for the 14th Assembly election to 60 constituencies in Nagaland.

Political parties and candidates can submit their nomination papers by February 7.

