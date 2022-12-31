Anyone could be called ‘Man of the Year’ for 2022 in India; but for Nagas the only ‘Man of the Year’ in 2023 is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Each Naga finds his or her life and future — young and old — linked to the most crucial political decision Modi will take during the year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join the rest of India in making foray into the new calendar year 2023.

No Indian state and no community will be awaiting the Prime Minister’s political decision in the new year with so much expectation as the state of Nagaland and of course the Nagas in Nagaland and also in neighbouring states of Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

For Nagas – Prime Minister Modi resembles an image of a Hope. But the cautionary line is more the ‘hope’; more can be the frustration if the country’s most decisive Prime Minister fails to take a final call. Thus, there is utmost relevance of the slogan (Nagamese version) – ‘Modi asey hobo toh’. Yes, it’s possible with Narendra Modi around. But this is easier said than done. In the case of Nagas and Nagaland of 2023, he has to deliver.

The Prime Minister has to show that unlike most of his predecessors, he has a determined political will. He has guts and he can take risks. His friends and well wishers among Nagas and Nagaland watchers including veteran S.C. Jamir have told him time and again — in writing and otherwise — that he need not await 100 per cent consensus to resolve the Naga political problem.

The umbrella organisation of seven outfits NNPG led by N Kitovi Zhimomi is patiently waiting to ink the peace pact. Many civil society organisations including Gaon Burrah Federation and Nagaland Tribes Council have also done their part and put on sustained pressure to resolve the problem at the earliest.

But saboteurs are at work. The ‘delay’ prophets come in every shape and colour. They may come in the garb of security agencies, perhaps presenting an alarming scenario that once the final peace pact is rejected by one section, Naga hills will burn.

The world has changed since the 1970s and 1980s.

There are political opportunists who are eyeing yet another round of elections. The target is not democratic values. Its Mission ‘power politics’. So much greed of power and loot that an overwhelming sections of Nagas themselves in Eastern Nagaland have rekindled their demand for carving out a separate state. Nothing could be a clearer expression of no-confidence in a state government than this demand. But the power players in Kohima feign ignorance.

Innocence is a virtue, deliberately looking the other way in democracy is hardly a virtue.

I visited Nagaland on the eve of Christmas. Nagas are keeping fingers crossed, with hopes on the Modi government.

But their skepticism is not unfounded as the past experience shows they may yet again fail to achieve what they want. The incumbent state government is much unpopular. The anti-incumbency mood is very strong.

It would not be erroneous to state that few will shed tears at the extinction of the present political dispensation in Kohima.

Chief Minister in office Neiphiu Rio is in power since 2003 with a brief gap when he had moved to Delhi as an MP eyeing ‘greener pastures’ in Lutyen’s city; but his tenure is almost comparable now with the Manmohan Singh regime in Delhi. Nobody knows what is happening. The target is simply to continue in office.

The very purpose of an elected government stands defeated there.

This is a fit case to impose President’s Rule. PM Modi and his handpicked friend and Home Minister Amit Shah will — for a change — steal all the positive limelight in Nagaland and from Nagas, for imposing President’s Rule.

Rare things to happen with a community and a land where India bashing sells politically.

If things do not workout in their favour or according to their desperate wish, it will be a blunder.

Certainly, as a ‘Modi Bhakt’, one would caution that it takes a rare skill – arrogance and totally misguided move – for any leadership to alienate itself from what everyone else and faceless Indian citizens would want.

Prime Minister Modi has been more than keen to help northeast India develop and live in peace.

This is the moment to deliver it on hand. As the leader of 135 crore Indians, Modi has the ability to gauge public mood. He has done that pretty well in Gujarat in 2002, he has done that in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh when he withdrew the farm reforms bills. So is the time again to oblige Nagas.

Enough of accommodation was done. Governor R.N. Ravi was shifted as the Modi government wanted to show that nothing matters more than the solution and peace for Nagas. But the response has been not encouraging. The men in Kohima appear as great conspirators in silence; and that’s really bad.

Years back, the Naga National Council (NNC) was formed by A.Z. Phizo and the ‘sacrifices’ were made by Nagas of Nagaland state, and people are continuing to do so.

The demand for a separate state in Eastern Nagaland shows people crave for development and peace; and they have faith in the Indian government system too. But there is a breach of confidence in Kohima’s power players.

Where has the money funded so generously for deprived and underprivileged sections meant for underdeveloped people vanished? Who benefited?

Even Nagaland Congress president K. Therie says: “We support President’s Rule to implement the agreed political solutions.”

Limits have been pushed, Mr Prime Minister. People by and large are afraid to speak out the truth, some think it’s futile.

It is for New Delhi to take a final call. ‘Urban Naxals’ deserve a shock treatment as we are on the cusp of a new year.

(Nirendra Dev is a New Delhi-based journalist. He is also author of books, ‘The Talking Guns: North East India’ and ‘Modi to Moditva: An Uncensored Truth’. Views are personal)

20221231-202402