Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Tourism and Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along on Wednesday condemned the attack on two Naga youths in Gujarat “for selling non-vegetarian and northeastern cuisine”.

Attaching a newspaper clip, the Chief Minister tweeted: “The assault on two Nagas for selling non-vegetarian and northeastern food is disturbing. We should respect each other’s cultural identity and food choices. Let us live up to our ideal of unity in diversity.”

Along, who is also the President of the BJP’s Nagaland unit, tweeted: ” I am deeply pained to hear about the recent hate crime against two men from Nagaland who were attacked for selling non-vegetarian and northeastern food. It is disheartening to see our brothers from the northeastern region being targeted and discriminated against for their cultural identity and food choices.”

The media report said that on Sunday evening a group of around 10 people beat two youths from Nagaland with baseball bats at Chanakyapuri area in Ahmedabad.

According to the reports, the attackers, angry at the youths “for selling non-vegetarian and northeastern food”, barged into the restaurant “One Stop NorthEast” before thrashing the two Naga youths with baseball bats.

When a customer intervened, one of them attacked the customer too, said the FIR lodged by the Naga youths with Sola police station.

“They kept saying how could we sell non-vegetarian food items and northeastern food in a place like which is dominated by Hindus,” said Rovimezo Kehie, one of the Naga youths, who is from Kohima.

Their employer later took the Naga youths to Sola Civil Hospital. Kehie got four stitches on his head.

