Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday urged the Nagas to work more to learn more citing that the business community and shops that are being taken up by non-Nagas are coming from outside the state.

Addressing a village and ward adoption committee programme under the Kohima District Planning and Development Board, the Chief Minister urged the Nagas to work hard and to know more to launch business to deal with the unemployment problem in the state.

Emphasising on the Permanent Residence of Indigenous People (RIN) certificate, Rio said that the real responsibility lies with the grassroots level bodies like Village Council and the nearest administrative officer who would be certifying the person for issue of Indigenous Certificate from the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

He, therefore, said that the ownership is with the Village Council to give the right certification of the person to avoid any penalties and the administrative officers should be aware of the amendment of the Village Council and Tribal Council Act and guide the district people.

Stating that unity is the need of the hour for the state to survive as a community, Rio said that after a thorough study in 2006, the government logo was changed from Ashok Chakra to Mithun as ‘the unity Government of Nagaland’ since the Government of India is recognising the uniqueness of Nagas.

“Therefore, keeping in line with this, Rio said that the Hornbill festival is a celebration of state day where all the cultural troupes of the Naga tribes come together to participate in the celebration,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that it is a festival of cultural extravaganza to revive, protect and preserve the richness and uniqueness of the Naga heritage and over the years the festival has become a unique platform for tourists from around the world to witness the cultural diversity not only of the Nagas but also the other states of northeast India.

The 23rd edition of Hornbill festival is all set to begin on Thursday at Naga Heritage Village Kisama, 12 km from Kohima.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar would inaugurate the 10-day long annual festival, where Ambassadors of France and Bulgaria to India, Australian High Commissioner to India, Trade Commissioner for South Asia and British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India and Director of External Affairs Ministry (South Asia office) are expected to participate.

Highlighting the welfare of the villages and farmers, the Chief Minister said that in the context of Nagaland, if the villages are not developed, then the state can never be developed.

“Our target was to double the income of farmers and make village life more comfortable,” Rio stated.

Referring to the upcoming Christmas, he said that Christmas is a time when most of the people go back to their respective villages and socialize with villagers, meet families and friends and get involved in Christmas activities.

He therefore said that one should keep the village clean, healthy and be engaged with activities during this festive season.

20221130-184404