INDIA

Nagaland CM urges people to embrace patriotism

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has said that all people should do away with individualism and be patriotic and come together for Nagaism.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a multi-purpose hall in Zunheboto, Rio urged the people of Zunheboto to be the warriors of peace.

He said that earlier “might is right” was a popular phrase, but with the progress of civilisation it has now become “right is might”.

With a population of 1,14,014, Zunheboto district is situated in the middle of Nagaland and the district headquarter is located 150 km from state capital Kohima.

The Chief Minister also said that sports teach discipline and team spirit, and therefore sportspersons should make maximum use of the multi-purpose hall now that it is completed.

Rio also said that the Central government has accepted the uniqueness of Nagas, and even during the British rule, Naga traditions were left untouched.

