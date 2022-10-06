The Nagaland government, with an aim to prevent child lifting and kidnapping, has issued 18-point directives including screening of movie clips, allow playing and arranging painting or other competitions by all schools.

The state government directives, issued on Thursday, also said that basic self-defence may be taught in all schools. and children may be taught “indirect signals” that a child can use to communicate to nearby people to save them from persons who pose a danger to them.

The Nagaland government directives were issued following several cases of child lifting and kidnapping reported across the state.

Parents may be advised to avoid uploading pictures of children on social media as anti-social elements track their activities like school time, sports time etc and plan to kidnap accordingly, the directive said.

It said that one teacher may be made in-charge of one section or class to control access of unknown persons to students and to check the identity and authenticity of every person who meets students in schools.

Attendance taken in the first period should be verified by all subject teachers during the subsequent periods.Students should be taught to remember at least two emergency phone numbers and two addresses of parents and favourite teacher to use in case of any emergency.

There can be a ‘Mock Drill’ to teach Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in case a child kidnapping case is reported with different scenarios like kidnapping at railway station, bus stand and school.

The identity of shop owners nearby schools should be verified by the school authorities and Police/District Administration should be informed in case of suspicions.CCTVs inside schools and outside school gates may be installed, the directives said.

20221006-211006