The Nagaland government has announced to take action against individuals and organisations giving call for shutdowns, strikes or agitations involving blocking of National Highways and other important roads in the state, officials said here on Wednesday.

Announcing the punishments, including jail term and fine, Nagaland Home Commissioner Abhijit Sinha said in a notification that blocking National Highways and public roads is a punishable offence under the relevant sections of the National Highway Act 1956, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984 and Indian Penal Code.

In various judgments passed by the Supreme Court and high courts, it has also been held that bandhs (shutdowns) and road blockades are illegal and unconstitutional and the organisers must be prosecuted, the government notification said.

The notification added that in some cases, in order to press for certain local demands, calls are given for disturbing national celebrations or forcefully preventing law-abiding citizens from participating in such celebrations.

“It may be stated here that any forceful act with the intent to disturb national celebrations is illegal and a serious offence and the culprits are liable to be prosecuted under the relevant sections of the law,” it said.

Sinha in the notification said that district authorities are also empowered to firmly deal with those indulging in actions which violate the law or create law and order problems or disturb the existing atmosphere of peace and public tranquility or cause nuisance and obstruction to the general public.

