The northeastern state of Nagaland is heading for another Opposition-less government as almost all political parties have expressed their willingness to support the NDPP-BJP alliance government, which is likely to assume office on Tuesday.

Earlier, in April last year, an Opposition-less United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government was formed to expedite the Naga political dialogue with the Central government.

A senior BJP leader told IANS that in Nagaland, no party was keen to remain in opposition, and each of them wanted to remain with the government for various reasons, including the development of all areas.

“Till now, only Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas Paswan) in writing has submitted a letter supporting the NDPP-BJP alliance government. No other party has so far provided any letter of support to the alliance government even as they have verbally expressed their willingness to support the government,” the BJP leader said.

He said that the central leaders of the BJP and the top leaders of NDPP along with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio would decide whether the government would take any support from all other parties after they submit their letters of support.

The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), along with its ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained power in Nagaland for a second straight term by winning 37 seats together in the 60-member Assembly.

In the February 27 elections, the results of which were declared on March 2, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) secured six seats; National People’s Party led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma managed five seats; Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas Paswan), Naga People’s Front and Republican Party of India (Ramdas Athawale) bagged two seats each; Janata Dal (United) bagged one seat; while four seats were won by Independent candidates.

As many as 12 political parties had fielded 183 candidates, including four women nominees in the recent assembly polls.

The Congress, which governed the state for many years till 2003, had contested 23 seats but drew a blank once again.

The grand old party had no legislator in the outgoing Assembly.

Nagaland Congress president Kewekhape Therie lost in Dimapur against BJP’s H. Tovihoto Ayemi by a margin of 6,959 votes.

Leaders of NCP, NPP and NPF separately said that they would support the NDPP-BJP coalition government, and after holding discussions among themselves, they would submit letters of support to the Governor.

Even as the NDPP-BJP is yet to stake a claim to form the government, the alliance government, according to the earlier announcements, is likely to assume office on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J.P. Nadda in Delhi and discussed the government formation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several central BJP leaders and ministers are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

The NPF had emerged as the single largest party in the 2018 elections, but the NDPP and the BJP, with the support of the independent MLAs, managed to form a coalition government.

In April last year, 21 of the 26 NPF legislators led by former Chief Minister Taditui Rangkau Zeliang had “merged” themselves with the NDPP and formed the Opposition-less all party UDA government to expedite the Naga political dialogue with the Central government.

However, the Congress, which ruled the state for the most part, does not have a single MLA in the outgoing assembly.

20230306-230802