Nagaland jail break: Escaped prisoners remain untraced, search on

The nine prisoners, including two murder convicts, who have fled from the Mon district jail in Nagaland after Saturday midnight, remained untraced so far even as massive search opearation is now on in the district and adjoining areas to nab them, police said.

Director-General of Police (Prisons, Home Guards and Civil Defence), Rupin Sharma, said that search was on by the different security forces to apprehend the escaped fugitives.

“The escaped jail inmates would be apprehended or they would be forced to come back as they are all locals,” Sharma told IANS.

Police also issued a look-out notice on Sunday and alerted different agencies and all the police stations to remain alert in their areas to catch the fleeing prisoners.

Police official in Kohima said that seven under-trials of different crimes and two murder convicts escaped from the Mon district jail after midnight on Saturday after somehow managing their cell keys and then climbing over the high walls.

Northern Nagaland’s Mon district shares a border with Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Myanmar.

A case has been registered at Mon police station and the investigation is underway.

The local village councils, from where the prisoners hailed, have also been asked to inform the police in case there is any information about the fugitives.

20221122-063204

