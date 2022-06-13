Prosecution sanction against 30 charge-sheeted Army personnel, named by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Nagaland government to probe the killing of 14 people in Mon district in December last year, is still awaited, Director General of Police T. John Longkumer said on Monday.

As per an official statement, the DGP said that the SIT has completed its investigation and named 30 personnel, including a major, of the Army’s 21 Para (Special Forces), in its charge sheet submitted to the District and Sessions Court in Mon district on May 30 through the additional public prosecutor.

The 30 members soldiers comprising the major, as well as two subedars, eight havildars, four nayaks, six lance nayaks and nine paratroopers.

A senior Nagaland Police official on Saturday said that the police had sought sanction of prosecution from the Department of Military Affairs in the first week of April and a reminder letter was sent in May.

The SIT, under the overall supervision of Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Sandeep M. Tamgadge, in its charge sheet, incorporated various evidence including relevant documents from various authorities and sources, scientific opinions from CFSL Guwahati, Hyderabad and Chandigarh and technical evidences from NIELIT.

In a botched operation by the 21 Para (SF), at least 13 people were killed on December 4 last year and another villager was killed and more than 20 injured the next day in the subsequent violence in the Mon district. Almost all Naga organisations including Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation, All Naga Students’ Association, United Naga Council had organised a series of agitations across the northeastern state against the killings.

All political parties, Naga organisations, and the Nagaland government have been demanding repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Power) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) and demanded the government to make the SIT’s report public.

On the relaxation of the AFSP) in some parts of Nagaland, the DGP, according to the statement, said that the Special Operation Group was immediately formed after the partial removal of the AFSPA to take over the security of the state from Assam Rifles.

“So far the situations in the AFSPA lifted areas were normal. State police have launched a war against drug menace. Movement against drug trafficking aligned with the Government of India’s ‘Act East Policy’ to make the northeast region drug free,” Longkumer said.

