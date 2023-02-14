Preserving a rich Naga identity and culture including establishment of a dedicated Nagaland Cultural Research Fund with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore, inclusive development, agricultural and farmer and women’s welfare are some of the pre-poll commitments made in the BJP’s Nagaland ‘Vision Document’ ahead of the February 27 assembly polls.

Releasing the ‘Vision Document-2023’ in Kohima on Tuesday, BJP President J.P. Nadda said that if the BJP-Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) comes to power, Saramati Cultural University would be established in Kiphire with an investment of Rs 500 crore to promote Naga culture, Rs 100 crore to be spent to promote and expand the scope of all major tribal festivals, he said.

Nadda promised that the Eastern Nagaland Development Board would be set up for the holistic development of the region and a special package for the development of Eastern Nagaland would be given.

The BJP leader said that the Central government would expedite the construction of the Trans-Nagaland Highway to enable easy access across districts, especially from Eastern Nagaland.

The BJP in its ‘Vision Document’ promised that free rice and wheat per month and 5 kg black chickpeas and one litre of mustard oil per family quarterly, would be provided at a subsidised rate to all PDS beneficiaries monthly.

The rate of existing social pension would be increased to Rs 1,000 per month for senior citizens, specially-abled, and widows, health insurance cards would be provided for cashless medical facilities for all government employees, it said.

The BJP promised that in conjunction with the Central government, affordable housing would be provided to all under PM Awas Yojana by 2025.

The ‘Vision Document-2023’ also committed to increasing the financial assistance under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme from the current Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 per annum.

An Agri-Infrastructure Mission would be launched with an investment of Rs 500 crore, the party assured.

It said that the Neidonuo Angami Women Welfare Scheme would be introduced under which a bond of Rs 50,000 would be provided on the birth of a girl child.

The BJP said that if it comes to power, it would provide free-of-cost, quality education to all female students from K-G to P-G, and 2 free-of-cost LPG cylinders would be provided for all Ujjwala beneficiaries every year, while a scooty would be provided to meritorious college-going female students.

For youth’s empowerment, the BJP government would provide 2 lakh self-employment opportunities in the next 5 years while Rs 500 crore would be invested to launch a Nagaland Skill Development University to train the youth and make them job-ready, the Vision Document said, adding that digital tablets would be provided to all the meritorious students of Classes 10 and 12.

The party also said that timely completion and commencement of the Kohima and Mon Medical Colleges would be ensured.

If the BJP comes to power, it would constitute the Nagaland Anti Narcotics Task Force under the Chief Medical Officers to curb the drugs menace in the state.

