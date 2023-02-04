INDIALIFESTYLE

Nagaland polls: Drugs, cash valued at Rs 29 cr seized

The authorities in Nagaland, as part of their pre-poll raids against drugs, arms peddling and unauthorised monetary transactions, have seized various contrabands and cash amounting to around Rs 29 crore so far, since the announcement of the Nagaland assembly poll on January 18, officials said on Saturday.

An election official said that various drugs worth Rs 25 crore, various freebies and other items valued at Rs 1.71 crore and cash of Rs 2.45 crore have been seized from different parts of the state.

The officer said that ahead of the February 27 Nagaland Assembly elections, various enforcement agencies would continue their raids against all kinds of illegal activities and clandestine trading.

The police have also sought public cooperation and support during the election period for proper implementation of the Model Code of Conduct.

A police officer said that after obtaining permission from court, a total of 7,843 seized liquor bottles were recently destroyed by the Nagaland Police in the presence of the Magistrate.

20230204-202802

