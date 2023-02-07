INDIA

Nagaland polls: Drugs, cash valued at Rs 31 cr seized

The authorities in Nagaland, as part of their pre-poll raids against drugs, arms peddling and unauthorised financial transactions, have seized various contrabands and cash amounting to around Rs 31 crore so far, since the announcement of the Nagaland assembly poll on January 18, officials said on Tuesday.

The seizure, made by the enforcement agencies comprising central and state, also includes foreign liquor, freebies and numerous other items.

Election officials said that before the February 27 60-seat Nagaland Assembly elections, various enforcement agencies would step up their raids against all kinds of illegal activities and clandestine trading.

The police have also sought public cooperation and support during the election period for proper implementation of the Model Code of Conduct.

A police officer said that after obtaining permission from court, a total of 7,843 seized liquor bottles were recently destroyed by Nagaland Police in the presence of the Magistrate.

20230207-122803

