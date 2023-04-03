Nagaland will host the three-day 4th and final B20 session from Tuesday, which is being organised in the northeast as part of the official G20 dialogue forum for the global business community, officials said here on Monday.

Officials said that 64 foreign delegates from 29 countries, including the UK and the USA, would participate in the event.

The Nagaland government, along with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), would offer the delegates the opportunity to interact with the local industry and government officials for exploring potential investment opportunities, collaborations and tie-ups.

The Nagaland government is making elaborate arrangements for showcasing the potential of the state for inviting investments from the B20 conference.

The conference would aid the development of the critical sectors of the economy in the northeast besides facilitating economic growth.

The northeast region of India has been of significant focus for B20 India initiatives, with four conferences planned across the region to showcase the vast potential and opportunities within the area.

The first three conferences held in Imphal, Aizawl and Gangtok have been successful in their objective of highlighting the untapped potential of the northeast.

Opportunities for multilateral business partnerships in agriculture and food processing, tourism, and information technology would be the main theme of the forthcoming conference.

As part of the conference, various events will be held which include a tour of the mini-Hornbill festival, an excursion to the WW-II museum, a visit to the heritage Kisama village, and a trip to the Kohima War Cemetery.

Minister of State for External Affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, would attend the conference.

