The Nagaland government on Tuesday urged the investors of the country to set up educational institutions in the northeastern state.

The first Nagaland ‘Edu Connect Conclave’, under the theme, “Investment for the future”, began on Tuesday at Capital Convention Centre here to attract prominent educational institutions of the country to open their branches in the state and private investors to support the educational sectors in Nagaland.

The two-day event is being organised by the state government’s Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN), in association with the Northeast Education Council (NEEC).

Nagaland government’s Advisor, Technical Education Medo Yhokha, while addressing the conclave, lamented that the political unrest in Nagaland has been preventing investors from investing there.

He stated that the purpose of the ‘Edu Connect Conclave’ is to provide a platform and rope in investors and firms desiring to invest in the educational sector in the state.

Yhokha added that the state government is committed to providing all possible help to the possible investors. He encouraged the setting up of educational institutions as a huge opportunity which, he said, will be a winning situation for the investor and the state.

Advisor, School Education, and SCERT, K.T. Sukhalu said that growth and diversification have not had equitable reach, either geographically or in terms of awareness, across the state.

He stressed the need to address these challenges and said that lack of awareness should not lead to the loss of opportunity for the students.

“The ‘Edu Connect Conclave’ is a step towards facilitating an educational interface between top colleges, institutions and universities in India and students in Nagaland. Students of Nagaland must go beyond the state and explore opportunities across the country and the rest of the world,” he said.

IDAN CEO Alemtemshi Jamir highlighted the need to “move away from colonial and imperial systems of education” and said that he believes that the education sector will emerge as an industry.

Vice-Chancellor, Mizoram University, Prof. K.R.S. Sambasiva Roa gave a presentation on the scope of investment in the educational sector in Nagaland.

