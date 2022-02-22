INDIATOP NEWS

Nagaland’s Paddy Man passes away at 100

By NewsWire
0
18

Centenarian Melhite Kenye, a Guinness World Record holder for discovering the tallest paddy plant in the world in 1988, passed away at Chumoukedima in Nagaland on Tuesday.

Also known as Nagaland’s ‘Paddy Man’, Kenye, who celebrated his 100th birthday on January 6, had discovered the 2.55-metre (8.5 feet) tall rice plant in October 1988 in Nagaland’s Chumukedi area.

Kenye’s family sources said that he found the unusually tall rice plant while on a jungle trek, but was unsure if it was rice at all. But he soon fenced the plant to protect it from wild animals, and harvested it.

The first plant he grew reached 2.49-metre in height, using 175 tillers from the mother stalk, and yielded an average of 540 grains in each ear.

Condoling the death, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said that Kenye was a renowned and distinguished personality in Nagaland who was awarded the Governor’s Gold Medal in 2002 for his discovery of the tallest paddy plant in the world in 1988.

Kenye, who was born in Chizami village, Phek district, in 1922, was one of the early Christian converts from that village. He married Kewetso-u Lasuh, who was also one of the early Christian converts from that village.

Kenye subsequently migrated to Dimapur, and served as a pastor at the Dimapur Chakhesang Baptist Church, and then as the pastor of Town Baptist Church, Chumoukedima, for nearly four decades, the Chief Minister said.

Rio said that his death is a great loss to the Nagas in general, and the Chakhesang community in particular.

20220222-234404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.