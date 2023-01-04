Actress Avika Gor is on cloud nine as superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna attended the launch event of her debut production, ‘Popcorn’. She said she is fond of his movies and his presence matters a lot to her.

The ‘Balika Vadhu’ fame shared: “His presence was the biggest gift that he could have ever given to me. It was this one line that I told him that ‘I want you to be there and it’s my first production’ and even before I could talk about the movie or give more details he just said ‘okay I will be there’. I think that will stay with me forever.”

“I’m absolutely in awe of the person he is and the kindness he shows. So it was an amazing experience. We spoke about the movie’s production and concept. He loved the title too. Good reviews from him meant a lot,” she added

Avika made her Telugu film debut with ‘Uyyala Jampala’ in 2013. The movie was produced by Nagarjuna. Avika shared that it helped her learn a lot and also in making her place in the industry.

“I have known him since then, and it has been an amazing journey, connection and bond that we share. He has been great and I’m very happy to be associated with him for so many years. It’s definitely like a blessing when somebody that senior and experienced is trying to support your growth. It’s beautiful,” she said.

Being a huge fan of the actor, Avika has seen a lot of his films. When asked about her favourite Nagarjuna film, the actor replied that it’s difficult for her to choose one.

“I honestly cannot choose one. There are so many of his films that I love. He is such a beautiful actor. The recent one that people have been talking about is ‘Brahmastra’ and I really wish and hope that we see more of him in the upcoming version and sequels of ‘Brahmastra’.”

“I loved his character in the film and I love him. He is a living legend and a lot of people get inspired from somebody like him. I absolutely consider him one of those people who inspired me to do more and motivated me to follow my heart,” she added.

‘Popcorn’ is directed by Murali Naga Srinivas Gandham with Sai Ronak and Avika Gor as the lead actors Avika is debuting as a co-producer of the movie. The film is going to be released on February 10.

