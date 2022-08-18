ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Nagarjuna reveals the meaning of ‘Tamahagane’ in ‘The Ghost’ (Ld)

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna on Thursday disclosed that the term ‘Tamahagane’, which appears in his upcoming film ‘The Ghost’ and has triggered a lot of interest among netizens, actually referred to a legendary metal that was used to make swords for the fiercest of warriors.

Northstar Entertainment, the production house making ‘The Ghost’, had posed a question on social media, asking netizens if they knew what ‘Tamahagane’ was. It was a part of its efforts to promote the film, which is being released on an OTT platform.

Nagarjuna amplified the question posed by the production house. “What is Tamahagane? Can you guess?” he asked.

The question caught the attention of scores of fans and film buffs who tried to find out what the term meant. Not many had the answer, though. The promotional measure worked and the question kindled the curiosity of netizens.

On Thursday, Nagarjuna chose to give away the answer. He wrote: “#TAMAHAGANE!! A legendary metal for the Katana of the fiercest of warriors through the ages. Now in the hands of ‘The Ghost’!! Trailer out in theatres on August 25th.”

The actor also shared a link to a YouTube video that showed him making a sword out of the metal. The promo video shows that the term is a combination of two words — ‘Tama’ meaning ‘precious’ and ‘Hagane’ meaning ‘steel’.

Directed by Praveen Sattaru, ‘The Ghost’ will also feature Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, Manish Chaudhari, Ravi Varma, Shrikanth Iyyangar and Bilal Hossein.

The film, which promises to be an explosive action entertainer, has cinematography by Mukesh G. and music by Mark K. Robin.

20220818-195202

