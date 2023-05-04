ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Nagesh Kukunoor’s ‘City of Dreams’ set to return for third season

NewsWire
The streaming series ‘City of Dreams’, which stars Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sushant Singh, Eijaz Khan and Rannvijay Singha, is getting renewed for a third season. The series tells the story of the feud within the Gaikwad family, which erupts after an assassination attempt on a polarising political figure.

The new season will be all about what its helmer describes as the “ultimate fight for power in politics.”

Talking about Season 3, director Nagesh Kukunoor said: “Season 1 and 2 was loved and appreciated by the audience, and this set the bar high for Season 3. Each character has their own journey of self-discovery, which comes together to create this intriguing fight for succession. Complex characters, intrapersonal relationships and some unexpected twists, ‘City of Dreams’ Season 3 will be the ultimate fight for power in politics.”

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies, and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, ‘City of Dreams’ Season 3 will soon be available to stream on Disney+Hotstar.

