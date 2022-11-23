BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Nagpur joins list of airports with 5G services.

NewsWire
0
0

The Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur has joined a growing list of airports in the country to enjoy the ultrafast 5G service.

The new terminals in Bengaluru, Pune and Varanasi are the other three airports that have Airtel 5G Plus.

Nagpur was one amongst the first eight cities in the country to get the service.

Customers flying in and out of the ‘Orange City’ can enjoy high speed 5G Plus across the airport terminal.

Passengers can enjoy blazing speeds on their mobile phones while they are at the arrival and departure terminals, lounges, boarding gates, migration and immigration counters, security areas, baggage claim belts, parking area.

Commenting on the launch, George Mathen, CEO, Maharashtra & Goa, Bharti Airtel said: “I am thrilled to announce the beginning of a new chapter in Maharashtra as Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur becomes the second airport in the state to have the Airtel 5G Plus services after Pune airport. I thank the authorities in Nagpur Airport for all the support extended to make this project live.”

Airtel 5G Plus service is now live in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram and Guwahati.

20221123-132803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Proptech firm Opendoor lays off 550 employees amid challenging market

    Gujarat fishermen in trouble due to polluted rivers and problematic regulations

    Adani Group market capitalisation exceeded $200 bn: Gautam Adani

    TN govt to go for medical, engineering education in Tamil medium:...