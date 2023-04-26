INDIA

Nagpur traffic cop ‘shot’ taking bribe, suspended after video goes viral

A traffic policeman in Nagpur was suspended after he was “shot” while allegedly demanding and taking a bribe from a woman scooterist, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning at the Tukdoji Square in Ajni when the traffic policeman on duty accosted the woman and a pillion rider, both sporting yellow dupattas but not wearing a helmet as per the rules.

The policeman, later identified as Kishore Dukhande attached with the Ajni Traffic Police, can be seen having an argument with the unidentified woman, who protested strongly as Dukhande threatened to fine her for the offence.

Dukhande allegedly demanded Rs 1,000 to let her off or threatened to slap a ‘challan’, saying he had noted down the scooter registration number.

After some more arguments, the woman finally gave up and asked her companion to hand over the bribe money of Rs 300 to the cop.

Meanwhile, some unknown person nearby quietly shot the entire episode on a mobile phone and made it viral on social media.

After the strong public reactions, the Nagpur police has suspended Dukhande and launched a probe against him.

