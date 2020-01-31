Nagrota encounter case likely to be handed over to NIA

Srinagar, Feb 7 (IANS) The Nagrota encounter case in which three militants were killed is likely to be handed over to the National Investigating Agency (NIA), sources said on Friday.

A policeman was also injured in the encounter that took place on January 31 after police intercepted a truck carrying the militants at a toll plaza at Nagrota on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

The truck was driven by Pulwama resident Sameer Dar, a cousin of Adil Dar. Adil was the suicide bomber in the Pulwama attack on February 14, 2019.

Three overground workers were arrested in the Nagrota case, and a large quantity of arms and ammunition seized from the slain militants.

–IANS

