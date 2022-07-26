Atletico Madrid are on the verge of signing Argentine international right back Nahuel Molina from Italian side Udinese.

The 24-year-old flew to Madrid on Monday to take his medical, with the transfer expected to be completed soon.

“I am very happy to be here and now I will wait for my medical to become a new Atletico player,” Molina told press waiting for him at Madrid airport.

The move is expected to see Nehuen Perez make his loan move from Atletico to Udinese last season permanent.

Molina’s arrival at Atletico allows the club to cover the departure of Sime Vrsaljko, whose contract expired at the end of June before he joined Greek club Olympiakos, reports Xinhua.

