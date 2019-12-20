Naidu, Gambhir, Rathore pay tributes to Jaitley

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Late BJP leader and former Union Minister Arun Jaitley’s Cabinet and party colleagues on Saturday paid glowing tributes to him on his 67th birth anniversary.

#ArunJaitley trended with 7,432 tweets.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu wrote: “I pay my humble tribute to a close friend in my public life Arun Jaitley ji who was a renowned lawyer, a brilliant orator and an able administrator.”

Union Minister Jitendra Singh wrote: “You were always there, day to day… accessible, available, generous with insightful observations. Even today, whenever an issue comes up, the subconscious mind spontaneously echoes ‘what would be Arun ji’s view’ and the answers begin to unfold.”

Another Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal tweeted an old picture of hers with Jaitley and said: “I fondly remember Shri Arun Jaitley ji as a wonderful guide and a charismatic leader. His close connection with Punjab will always be missed by the people of the state. On his birth anniversary, I pay homage to the man who won hearts with his selflessness and humility.”

Congress leader Naveen Jindal tweeted a picture with Jaitley and said: “Remembering former Union Minister, ace Parliamentarian and a kind human being Shri #ArunJaitley on his birth anniversary.”

Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore said: “Words fall short to describe Shri #ArunJaitley ji. Emotions well up tears. Everyone’s friend, everyone’s advisor-a walking encyclopaedia. He was a political giant and a true friend to PM Modi. India came first for him — always & every time. Blessed to have received his love.”

BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir tweeted: “I pay my deepest tributes to Shri #ArunJaitley Ji on his 67th birth anniversary. He was like a father figure to me. Apart from being a big inspiration and motivator he also guided and supported me in each step of my life. I will always miss him.”

BJP leader Suresh Prabhu said: “Today, with tearful eyes one remembers #ArunJaitley on his birth anniversary. Hard to mention that he’s no more, as his outstanding personality has left several imprints, which can’t be so easily erased from one’s memory.”

–IANS

tsb/sdr/kr