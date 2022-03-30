Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, will host a farewell dinner for all outgoing members of the Upper House at his official residence on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to attend the farewell dinner.

It is learnt that cultural programmes will be also be organised and mementos will be presented to all the 72 retiring members and to another 19 former members who had retired earlier but could not receive the mementos.

Sources said that at the farewell function, a few Rajya Sabha members will showcase their cultural talents.

Trinamool Congress member Santanu Sen will play the guitar at the farewell dinner, BJP’s Roopa Ganguly will sing a Hindi song, and DMK’s Tiruchi Siva a Tamil song. Sources said that few other members will also showcase their talent during the programme.

It is also learnt that apart from Naidu, Prime Minister Modi, both Leader of the House and the Opposition, leaders from other parties and a few of the retiring members will speak at farewell dinner.

Earlier in the Rajya Sabha, Naidu said that Question Hour and Zero Hour will not be conducted on Thursday to allow members to speak and bid farewell to the retiring members.

20220330-202603