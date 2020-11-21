Canindia News

Naidu unveils workers’ rights leader Narayana Swamy’s statue

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N Chandrababu Naidu has virtually unveiled a statue of P. Narayana Swamy, a migrant workers’ rights leader.

“He had always fought for the cause of the migrant, unorganised and Gulf workers throughout his life,” said Naidu.

Swamy’s statue was unveiled at Ammapur in Chinachintakutnapally mandal in Mahbubnagar district in Telangana.

“As a relentless fighter for the rights of workers, he had also worked at the national and international levels for the protection of the aggrieved workers,” said the TDP supremo.

He spoke virtually about Swamy, who also served as a member of the fact finding committees on human rights violations.

According to Naidu, Swamy fought many legal battles as well on behalf of workers in the high courts and Supreme Court, with a passion to go for the rescue of struggling workers.

During former Chief Minister N. T. Rama Rao’ time, Naidu said Swamy received the ‘Srama Sakti’ award.

