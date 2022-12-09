The Uttar Pradesh government now plans to develop Naimisharanya as a Vedic city and a global centre of spiritual, religious and eco-tourism.

According to a spokesman, the master plan, prepared by the tourism department, is part of the ongoing mission of the state government to develop all religio-cultural and spiritual centres of the state into attractive tourist destinations.

The master plan also includes the rejuvenation of Misrikh-Neemsar in Sitapur, along with Naimisharanya, which is located in Sitapur district, about 93 km from Lucknow.

Naimisharanya, also known as Neemsar, Nimsar or Nimkhar, and the Naimishnath Devaraja temple, is a Hindu temple dedicated to Vishnu.

It is one of the Divya Desams, the 108 temples of Vishnu revered in Nalayira Divya Prabandham by the 12 poet saints called the Alvars.

The temple is believed to be of significant antiquity with contributions at different times from the ruling kings.

It is counted as one of the eight temples of Vishnu that self-manifested and is classified as Swayamvyaktha Kshetra.

The holy tank Chankra Kunda is associated with the temple and it is a pilgrimage centre where people take a holy dip during festive occasions.

The state government has decided to develop Naimisharanya as a spiritual tourism centre in view of its mythological significance. It has also decided to form the Naimisharanya Teerth Vikas Parishad.

