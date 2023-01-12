Playback singer Nakash Aziz, who has tracks like ‘Saree Ke Fall Sa’, ‘Jabra Fan’ and countless others to his credit, recently performed his biggest hits at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup celebrations in Cuttack.

The singer joined forces with music director Pritam to do a joint gig and crooned songs like ‘Gaandi Baat’, ‘Dhating Naach’, ‘Mera wala dance’, ‘Saree Ke Fall Sa’, ‘Afgan Jalebi’, ‘Selfie Le Le Re’, ‘Jabra Fan’ and the recent ‘Current Laga’.

Talking about the event, Aziz said: “I am grateful for the chance to perform at the Hockey Men’s World Cup. As an artist, I feel strongly towards pushing young India into a diverse range of sports. The event was a crucial step towards the cause. It is also a joy to be performing with Pritam Da who is such a pioneer music composer and singer.”

He further mentioned: “In my solo act, I wanted to play for my fans every track they have loved of mine. I curated a list of tracks close to my heart. I express my gratitude to the Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik sir for supporting the Indian Hockey Team and hockey as a sport.”

