ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar reprise their roles in ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3’

NewsWire
0
0

Actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are all set to reprise their roles as Ram and Priya in the third season of the TV show ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain’.

In the new chapter, Ram and Priya will be seen in a fresh and rebooted avatar.

Talking about her return to the show, an elated Disha Parmar shared: “The return of Bade Acche Lagte Hain is testament to the enduring popularity of the show and its characters. It’s an incredible feeling to know that the character I played resonated with audiences across India; it’s a surreal feeling to have been able to contribute and become a part of the show’s legacy.”

She added: “Priya has always been adamant about the things that she believed in but this time around – she is even more strong-willed, and I am looking forward to playing Priya 2.0. I am certain that all our fans will be just as excited as we are to return to the show and follow the journey of both Ram and Priya as they continue to evolve.

“We can’t wait to share this new chapter of the show with our viewers and to see where the story takes us.

‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3’ premiers on May 25 on Sony Entertainment Television.

20230520-135003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Praneet Bhatt speaks about being part of ‘Aashao Ka Savera Dheere...

    Culture, language barriers blurring: Rashmika Mandana on ‘Pushpa’ success

    Movie buffs slay goat to celebrate ‘Bheemla Nayak’ release, face PETA...

    Seerat Kapoor’s gray character in ‘Maarrich’ is unlike any she has...