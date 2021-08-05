The death toll in the firing incident in Bihar’s Nalanda reached six on Thursday after one person named Bimla Yadav succumbed to her injuries in the hospital, police said.

The incident took place in the Lodhipur village under Chabilapur police station on Wednesday. The reason for the incident was a land dispute between two cousins, Mahender Yadav and Parsuram Yadav.

Rohit Kumar, one of the family members of the deceased said that Parsuram Yadav, Lalu Yadav, Guddu Yadav along with over 30 others carrying firearms, tried to take the possession of the disputed 50 Bigha land.

“A case regarding a land dispute is in the court. When we learnt that they had reached the disputed site we also went there and objected to their move. They had come there to occupy the land. This led to a verbal argument. Suddenly, Guddu Yadav asked his men to open fire on us,” Kumar said.

“Five members of our family named Mahendra Yadav, Pintu Yadav, Yadu Yadav, Dhirendra Yadav and Madhesh Yadav died on the spot. Bimla Yadav died in the hospital,” said Kumar.

The situation in the village is tense and the District police have deployed a large number of police and RAF personnel to bring normalcy.

“We have identified the accused involved in this incident. They are at large. Efforts are on to nab them,” said Sri Hari Prasath Superintendent of Police, Nalanda district.

