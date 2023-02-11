BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

NALCO profit up 61% in Q3, net profit at Rs 274 crore

NewsWire
0
0

The National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO), a Navratna CPSE under Ministry of Mines, posted a net profit of Rs 2 74 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2022, as against Rs 170 crore in the preceding quarter.

As per the reviewed financial results for the 3rd quarter of FY 23, taken on record by the Board in the meeting held at Bhubaneswar, NALCO recorded a net sales turnover of Rs 3,290 crore.

Lower sales volume of alumina during the quarter, higher input costs coupled with global challenging business scenario and volatility has affected the profit margins despite the fact that the company has registered robust growth in production in all fronts.

Operational efficiency and team work of NALCO had played a key role in overcoming the slump period. Firming up of aluminum prices globally and higher productions volumes, will certainly add to the profit margins in the coming quarters and Q4 of the fiscal will contribute significantly for the overall FY 23 results, CMMD Sridhar Patra said.

20230211-174403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Light to moderate rain likely in J&K

    Front suspension of Ola Electric scooter broke while riding, claims user

    Nifty50 expected to touch 20,000 in CY2023: ICICI Securities

    Local banks rebuffed $3.2 billion offer from Mukesh Ambani’s conglomerate: Report