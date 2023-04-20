ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Namashi Chakraborty on working with Rajkumar Santoshi in his debut film 'Bad Boy'

Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi Chakraborty and Sajid Qureshi’s daughter Amrin Qureshi are all set to make their debut with the romantic comedy, ‘Bad Boy’. The movie is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Namashi shared his experience working with the veteran director.

He said: “My experience working with Rajkumar ji was exemplary, he is an actor’s dream. Everything good that you find in my performance, the full credit goes to him.”

Namashi added that after working with him, he got to learn a lot.

“He is so clear in his head about what he wants, it made it very easy for us to do our job and also gave me a lot of assurance about this journey,” added the actor.

The starcast also includes Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Darshan Jariwala, Saswata Chatterjee and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles. The story of ‘Bad Boy’ revolves around two youngsters who fall in love and are ready to go against all odds to be with each other.

‘Bad Boy’ is produced by Anjum Qureshi and Sajid Qureshi under the banner, Inbox Pictures and is scheduled to release theatrically on April 28.

