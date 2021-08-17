New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANSlife) After a gap of two years due to pandemic, the maiden online edition of Namaste Thailand Film Festival will present a curated bouquet of 10 popular films from August 20-22 on the online platform Festival Scope. This is the fourth edition of the annual Thai Film Festival, hosted by the Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi to foster closer socio-cultural ties with India, that film connoisseurs can enjoy round-the-clock.

The selected films, to be screened in Thai with English subtitles, will display the unique and diverse Thai culture and tradition while portraying the quintessential folklores as well as the universal tales of friendship, love, companionship, and yearning.

While viewers can watch the films anytime from anywhere in India during the 3-day festival for free on Festival Scope, every film will have a limited number of 1,000 entries.

The Embassy’s annual film festival made a debut in 2017 on the 70th anniversary of Thailand-India diplomatic relations. The Namaste Thailand Film Festival continues to be an event to celebrate the two countries’ close ties and long-lasting relations.

Films have a universal language, and audiences will enjoy the Thai movies available online this year, which range from drama, romance, comedy, thriller, and documentaries, say the organisers. The participating films include: ‘Friend Zone’, ‘Homestay’, ‘Nha Harn’, ‘Present Still Perfect’, ‘The Exchange’, ‘Where We Belong’, ‘Nakorn Sawan’, ‘Krabi’, ‘BNK48 One Take’ and ‘Manta Ray’.

