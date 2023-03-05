INDIA

Name Lucknow University after K.D. Singh ‘Babu’, says son

Vishwa Vijay Singh, son of hockey wizard K.D. Singh Babu has urged the state government to name his alma mater, the Lucknow University, as ‘K.D. Singh Babu University’.

“As we celebrate the 101st birth anniversary of the legend, what better tribute can be given to the doyen of hockey by naming the Lucknow University after him,” he asked.

Singh told reporters, “In the entire history of Lucknow University, no student other than K.D. Singh Babu Saheb has impressed the world so much with his sports skills. The Helms Trophy named him the best sportsman of Asia and the best hockey player in the world. I request the government to rechristen Lucknow University as K.D. Singh ‘Babu’ University and the University Road as K.D. Singh ‘Babu’ Road.”

He further said, “His contribution as director, UP sports department, has been unmatched. He was the first to set up sports hostels (Lucknow and Meerut) in the country. The multi-purpose stadium in the heart of Lucknow, which was earlier known as the central sports stadium, was renamed after my father’s death in 1978.”

“We have been running K.D. Singh ‘Babu’ Society for the last 33 years to groom young players. We organise All India K.D. Singh ‘Babu’ Memorial U-14 Hockey Tournament every year on his birth anniversary. The Society has produced over 150 players who have made the country proud at national and international level,” Singh said.

Former Olympian Sujit Kumar said the governments had confined K D Singh Babu’s name to just one stadium.

“He is such a big name that he is not only known for hockey. An award should be instituted in his name and the Lucknow University should be named after him. He should also be awarded Bharat Ratna. It is because of him that we have sports colleges and hostels in the country,” Kumar said.

