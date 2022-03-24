INDIA

Name of Raj CM’s son Vaibhav Gehlot dropped from fraud case

By NewsWire
0
4

Name of Vaibhav Gehlot, son of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, has been reportedly dropped from the Rs 6.8 crore fraud case in Maharashtra.

Earlier, a total of 15 people were named in the FIR, but later, complainant Sushil Patil in his supplementary statement to the Maharashtra Police denied any connection of Vaibhav Gehlot in this case.

The complainant said that he named Vaibhav Gehlot due to a misunderstanding as another prime accused – Sachin Valera of Gujarat was often taking his (Vaibhav Gehlot’s) name.

Hence, Vaibhav Gehlot will not be interrogated further.

“The fraud case has links with many states, so it will be given to the Economic Offences Wing,” an official said.

20220324-154801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Congress starts plasma bank to help Covid patients

Minister Piyush Goyal lambasts his own ministry for harassing small shopkeepers

Sidhu detained for protest against Lakhimpur Kheri violence

UP ATS arrests Islamic scholar in conversion racket