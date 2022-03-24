Name of Vaibhav Gehlot, son of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, has been reportedly dropped from the Rs 6.8 crore fraud case in Maharashtra.

Earlier, a total of 15 people were named in the FIR, but later, complainant Sushil Patil in his supplementary statement to the Maharashtra Police denied any connection of Vaibhav Gehlot in this case.

The complainant said that he named Vaibhav Gehlot due to a misunderstanding as another prime accused – Sachin Valera of Gujarat was often taking his (Vaibhav Gehlot’s) name.

Hence, Vaibhav Gehlot will not be interrogated further.

“The fraud case has links with many states, so it will be given to the Economic Offences Wing,” an official said.

