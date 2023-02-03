Namibia on Friday announced a 14-man squad for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 one-day international (ODI) games from February 14 to 21.

Namibia Cricket governing body marketing manager Natalia Nauyoma said that the squad will face host Nepal and Scotland from February 14 to 20.

After completing the series in Nepal, Namibia will proceed to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to take on the host nation on February 21, rounding off their 36 ODI games, a Xinhua report said.

Each tri-series of the league will see teams play a total of six ODIs with teams competing for the top three spots in League 2.

As it stands, Namibia is anchored in the third spot of the league behind Scotland and Oman. The other teams in the league in descending order are, the United States, UAE, and Nepal, while Papua New Guinea occupies the tail end.

The 2019-2023 ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 is the first edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, a cricket tournament that forms part of the 2023 Cricket World Cup qualification process.

The tournament is being played from August 2019 to February 2023, with all matches played as ODIs.

