Namibia on Tuesday recorded 24 Covid-19 deaths, the highest daily number since the novel coronavirus was reported in the country in March last year, according to Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula.

In a statement, Shangula said the 24 cases were recorded from all the regions in the country, the Xinhua news agency reported.

“We are announcing the highest number of 24 deaths. This must send a clear message to all of us to be extra careful. No vaccination status of all the deceased could be confirmed. Vaccination protects against diseases, hospitalisation and death,” he said.

Namibia has so far recorded a cumulative number of 854 Covid-19 deaths.

