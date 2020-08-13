Namibia suspends all domestic flights

Windhoek, Aug 13 (IANS) Namibia has temporarily suspended all domestic flights for 18 days amid an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, it was announced.

In a statement on Wednesday, flag carrier Air Namibia said the suspension of regional flights, which came into effect on Wednesday, will be extended until September 20, and Frankfurt flights until September 30, in line with the reopening of international borders, reports Xinhua news agency

“The latest development is in alignment with Namibia’s travel restrictions as stipulated in Stage 3 regulations, aimed at curbing the further spread of COVID-19,” the airline’s corporate communications officer Twaku Kayofa said.

Air Namibia has introduced flexible rebooking options for travellers who need to change their travel dates.

Kayofa said for domestic flights, all tickets purchased on or before Wednesday will be offered one free change to a new travel date until October 31.

To date, Namibia has recorded a total number of 3,406 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths.

–IANS

ksk/