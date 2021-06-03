Namibian President Hage Geingob and First Lady Monica Geingos have tested negative for Covid-19 after they were infected with the virus late last month, an official said.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, presidential press secretary Alfredo Hengari said the couple’s latest test results have returned negative, but they will remain in isolation till full recovery, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Measures taken to put the first couple on a path to recovery have been successful with both testing negative for the viral disease,” he said.

Geingob and his wife tested positive last week and were reported to be experiencing mild symptoms.

Namibia has so far registered 55,812 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 854 related deaths.

–IANS

ksk/