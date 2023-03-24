ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Namik Paul: ‘As an actor, I feel it is a great opportunity to play double role’

NewsWire
0
0

‘Lag Ja Gale’ actor Namik Paul spoke about playing a double role in the show and said it is interesting to portray two different personalities at the same time.

He said: “As an actor, I feel it is a great opportunity to play a double role. While I love portraying the arrogant and confident Shiv, it is fun playing shy Aniket as well. His body language, way of communicating, and especially his demeanor towards Ishani are very different, and that is giving me room to explore and improvise.”

Namik made his acting debut with ‘Qubool Hai’, and gained popularity with his shows such as ‘Ek Duje Ke Vaaste’, ‘Ek Deewana Tha’, among others. The actor is currently enjoying his stint in ‘Lag Ja Gale’ and switching between two characters. “Personally, it has been fun playing two characters for Lag Ja Gale, however, I’m still honing the art of switching from one character to another, given that they are so opposite to each other, it’s not easy,” he added.

Set in Delhi, ‘Lag Ja Gale’ is a story of Shiv (Namik Paul), an affluent, self-made young hotelier, and Ishani (Tanisha Mehta), a hard-working girl, and how they are forced to get married due to circumstances.

‘Lag Ja Gale’ airs on Zee TV.

20230324-130404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rohit Verma’s hit job on ‘Bigg Buzz’: Shiv ‘double-faced’, Priyanka ‘irritating’

    TV stars urge followers to make single-use plastics ban work

    Zeeshan Khan on marriage plans with Reyhna Pandit

    Gay love triangle at the core of Harry Styles-starrer ‘My Policeman’