ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Namik Paul: To me, fitness is something that makes me happy

NewsWire
0
0

‘Lag Ja Gale’ actor Namik Paul, who is seen playing the role of Shiv in the show, is following a strict workout regime on a daily basis for his role.

He doesn’t compromise on what he loves to eat by restricting his diet. He works out everyday to look perfect as Shiv in the daily soap.

He shared: “I have always been a fitness enthusiast and I like to keep my body well maintained, but I can’t stop eating the food that I love. To me, fitness is something that makes me happy, and I believe in balancing my diet and workout accordingly so that I don’t have to compromise on anything. Not being content with what one eats, often leads to mood swings, so I always ensure that I do the appropriate workout while eating everything that I love and balance it out.”

Namik made his acting debut with ‘Qubool Hai’, and gained popularity with his shows such as ‘Ek Duje Ke Vaaste’, ‘Ek Deewana Tha’, among others. The actor is currently enjoying his stint in ‘Lag Ja Gale’.

He added: “I will work out a bit extra if needed but won’t compromise on food. I follow a strict workout regime set by my trainer which involves a mix of core workouts, CrossFit, power yoga, cardio, muscle training, and much more. I must add that a good workout session helps kick-start my day in the best way possible and sometimes, after a long, hard day, my workout regime also tends to help me unwind.”

Set in Delhi, ‘Lag Ja Gale’ is a story of Shiv (Namik Paul)- an affluent, self-made young hotelier, and Ishani (Tanisha Mehta), a hard-working girl and how due to circumstances they are forced to get married.

‘Lag Ja Gale’ airs on Zee TV.

20230424-195002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Arjun Rampal wraps up his portions for ‘Dhaakad’

    ‘Eternals’ producer Nate Moore praises Chloe Zhao

    Saiyami Kher on working with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary in ‘Faadu’

    No big or small actors today, only good actors, says Kareena